Printworks London future unclear, developer submits plans to build offices

By Jackson Naffa 101

The future of the Printworks London nightclub is up in the air, with local developers unveiling bold new plans to build offices in the club itself and redevelop the surrounding areas.

Printworks first opened its doors to the public in January of 2017, housing some of electronic music’s finest such as Camelphat, Eric Prydz and deadmau5, as well as playing host for renowned labels such as Anjunadeep and Defected. A description of the ‘cultural destination’ from its website reads:

“Once home to the largest printing factory in Western Europe, the original aesthetics, giant machines and printing presses have been preserved to create a stunning, industrial environment for a dynamic array of events. Our award-winning seasonal music series showcases the best in live and electronic music, becoming a vital part of the city’s vibrant cultural scene today and garnering global acclaim.”

Property developer British Land has submitted a reserved matters application for a “sustainable office-led redevelopment of the Printworks building.” The application falls under the Canada Water Masterplan, a £4 billion partnership between British Land, Southwark Council and the local community; Canada Water’s website reads:

“We’ve partnered with the local community to create an outstanding new town centre for Southwark and London that complements the local area, making an active, positive, long-term contribution to local life. The Masterplan covers 53 acres providing jobs, homes, offices, shops, public spaces and facilities and responds to the city’s aspirations to deliver new homes and jobs.”

British Land has also just submitted a second reserved matters application to build Printworks Street, a brand-new road along the top of the site. For some further clarity, a reserved matters application is the next stage in the process, after the outline planning permission has been granted by local authorities; the application goes into much greater detail of areas such as appearance, landscaping and layout.

Despite the apparent uncertainty of the 6,000-capacity venue, discussions between British Land, Southwark and events management company Broadwick Live to secure Printworks’ future are ongoing. Under the frequently asked questions of Canada Water’s website, the specific question of ‘what will happen to The Printworks nightclub?’ is asked. Its answer reads:

“We have explored a range of future uses for The Printworks and as part of this have taken forward a workspace-led design…we believe that culture will play an important role as part of a new urban centre, and remain in discussions with Broadwick Live as a key collaborator and tenant, following their success in the Printworks over the last five years.”

The architectural firm Hawkins\Brown have created the artist impressions for the planned redevelopment, which can be viewed here. The designs include over 40,000m² of office space and retail shops, retaining the original structure of the building and creating an atrium in the building’s centre.

Printworks will be alive and well for the time being, with the likes of MK, Lane 8, Amelie Lens and Jax Jonesset to play over the coming months. If this in itself doesn’t prove its success in the last five years, then nothing will!

For more information regarding the Canada Water Masterplan, click here. We’ll also be sure to keep you informed of any further developments!

Image Credit: Printworks London