Rob Laniado returns with funky-house single ‘Good Time’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 21

Following the success of his feel-good house single ‘Someone,’ Rob Laniado returns with yet another mesmerising production in the form of ‘Good Time.’ Further enhancing his presence within the electronic dance scene, the Tel-Aviv based DJ/producer has once again showcased his musical prowess, with this latest release destined for the very top!

Inspired by no other than David Guetta, Laniado is the personification of an artist who has dedicated his life to perfecting his craft, and in turn has blessed fans alike with one fire single after the other. Opting for a more funky house and disco oriented track, ‘Good Time’ oozes with energy from start to finish, with the listener embarking on a journey that offers no other than good vibes throughout.

Having gained support from some of the biggest names within our community, this rising star has been proving his worth with every release. With tracks such as ‘Woodstock,’ ‘House Is Everything,’ and ‘Manjoon,’ this multi-faceted artist has showcased his ability at creating genre-defying tracks, and in turn his funk-infused house style has helped cement him as the artist to keep your eye on!

Out now via Sirup Music (Zero21), ‘Good Time’ will have the listener grooving in no time. With no signs of Laniado slowing down anytime soon, we could not be any more excited for the all the future releases that are in store, but in the meantime, make sure to check out this certified hit below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Rob Laniado (via Press Release)