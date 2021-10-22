Robert Snajder returns with infectious new track ‘Superman’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 23

Danish DJ and producer extraordinaire Robert Snajder has returned to the release radar to showcase his brand new track ‘Superman.’

Inspired by trends within the music environment and his passion for music since a young age (DJing since the age of 12), Robert Snajder began the journey of establishing himself within the scene. Giving crowds an unforgettable show and experience whenever they flock out to see him perform, he is a hardworking artist who won’t stop until his dreams of being at the top are realised. Starting to produce in 2009, he released massive club hit ‘Keep it Clean‘ in 2010 and it’s only been up since then. The sky is truly the limit for Snajder, and he is proving how much of a ‘Superman’ he is with his latest offering to the music world.

Specialising in the house and big room scenes, ‘Superman’ mashes both of these influences together to create a production that is larger than life. Packaging up all the energy that he could possibly give and putting it straight into ‘Superman,’ it bestows an infectiously happy mood onto any listener, biting them with the dancing bug and making them want to move. Also showcasing a new side to Snajder’s sound, it allows new listeners to get to know him as a producer, and also allows older listeners to see a whole new side to him. Never failing to create sounds perfectly fit for a club or a major festival mainstage, ‘Superman’ is the essential soundtrack as the world begins to go clubbing again.

To keep up to date with Robert Snajder, you can follow him here. Soundtrack your weekend with ‘Superman’ below, or stream it on other platforms here.



Image credit: press