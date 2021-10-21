Skrillex to return to New York with show at Avant Gardner

By Nicole Pepe 2

It’s been nearly five years since New York show-goers have seen a Skrillex show, and this time he makes his grand return on October 27 to Brooklyn’s venue Avant Gardner in a one-night-only performance with heavy-hitting supporting DJs, Wax Motif and Noodz.

Back in 2017, Skrillex was the final performance to send off one of the most prolific venues in the East Village, Webster Hall. For city-dwellers and tri-state headbangers, this was an end of an era. Since then, Skrillex has yet to return to The Big Apple, making the upcoming show something we’ve all been waiting way too long for, and one you won’t want to miss.

Skrillex makes his return to another borough, this time in Brooklyn at Avant Gardner, a massive warehouse-style venue with both indoor and outdoor stages that blend themselves into the industrial buildings surrounding them. Skrillex will be performing at The Great Hall inside Avant Gardner.

Within the past year, Skrillex has had a handful of releases to which he’s enlisted upon top-named collaborators including ‘Butterflies’ with Starrah and Four Tet, ‘In Da Getto’ with J Balvin, ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Josh Pan, Noisia, and Dylan Brady, and ‘Don’t Go’ with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

With an arsenal of releases and very few performances slated for the next few months for Skrillex, this show is sure to be one for the books.

Click here for more information on the show, or to join the waitlist for tickets.

Image Credit: Press