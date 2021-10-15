Skytech & Bassjackers link for nostalgia inducing banger ‘All My Love’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 8

The infamous DJ and Producer Skytech has become quite the household name in his home country of Poland, becoming a staple artist on R3hab’s label CYB3RPVNK with multiple releases on the label such as ‘Beggin’ For Thread’, ‘Bubbly’ and ‘Tiger’ with the latter single passing over 100 million streams on Spotify. It comes as no surprise that Skytech is back on the label and this time around teaming up with the legendary Dutch duo Bassjackers for a brand new track titled ‘All My Love’.

‘All My Love’ is a heavily 80s inspired track, nostalgia provoking with its retro-filled melodies that’s met with a powerful and unexpected drop. Bassjackers and Skytech’s signature sounds perfectly complement each other, something that was proven with their last collaboration ‘Pillowfight’ that was released 4 years ago on Spinnin’ Records. ‘All My Love’ is a big-room taken to another level by the song’s impeccable vocalist, well written and catchy lyrics make this a must-have in anyone’s playlist and a surefire hit at any club or festival, something both artists are both used to playing being mainstage players at festivals across the globe.

‘All My Love’ is out now on CYB3RPVNK and the release is accompanied by an official video that features a highlight reel of some of the artists most memorable moments while being on tour. You can check out the official video on YouTube here and take a nostalgic trip by listening to ‘All My Love’ on Spotify below.

Image Credit: Skytech (Press)