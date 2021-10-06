Spotify launches new DJ Mixes feature with Noisia and more

By Ellie Mullins 25

Online streaming giants Spotify have recently launched a brand new feature focused around and titled DJ Mixes, and have gathered some big names to kick off the launch with.

With DJ Mixes, Spotify is hoping to provide one integrated place where artists will be able to launch mixes and share them with their respective audiences. Although it is currently labelled by Spotify as a test run and is only available in the UK, Ireland, Japan, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand, the site is hoping to roll it out worldwide soon for everyone to enjoy.

‘DJ Mixes provides one integrated place where artists can seamlessly create and connect with their audiences. […] In addition to the playlists, you can also check out various existing albums and DJ mixes in the Dance/Electronic microhub. DJ Mixes is just beginning to roll out, so fans should expect the experience to continue to evolve over time.’ – Spotify

To kick it off, AmyElle, Adam Beyer, Shingo Nakamara, MOTi, and Noisia have all been invited to share their own mixes, all with runtimes of one hour and over. The feature first came out on September 29 and with these current mixes we can expect more high profile artists to soon join the exciting new feature as it begins to expand and grow in its later stage. This also comes following news back in July in which Spotify editors said dance music would rise this year.

You can check out all of the DJ Mixes here.

Image credit: via Olhar Digital