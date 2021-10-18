Steand releases deep progressive house single ‘Anima’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 2

Looking to make his mark in the electronic dance industry, Steand has just released his latest single titled ‘Anima.’ The German-based DJ/producer has been creating progressive and deep melodic sounds, with each of his releases showcasing the musical prowess of this rising star.

Ensuring that with each production listeners will be embarking on a journey like no other, this multi-talented artist has been using his love for music in order to create a unique experience for body and mind, whilst his live sets ooze with energy on an acoustic level. In turn, ‘Anima’ will provide a sense of euphoria throughout, with the deep progressive vibes perfectly complimenting the vocals on a track that allows listeners to treat their senses.

Having received support from some of the biggest names in the scene, there’s no doubt that Steand will be impacting the dance industry with his unique sound in the years to come. In addition to his solo ventures within the scene, Steand has also released tracks with Czech DJ/producer Andy Kulter. The duo has perfectly combined their production skills, and in turn, impressed fans alike with their single ‘By My Side’ for Nora En Pure’s Purified Records.

Out now via Perfect Havoc, ‘Anima’ is a track that will provide listeners with an experience like no other. With the perfect implementation of a deep progressive sound, this latest production will further enhance Steand’s presence within our community. Destined for nothing other than success, make sure to check this masterpiece of a track on Spotify below, with ‘Anima’ also available for streaming on all platforms here. We will definitely be keeping an eye on any future Steand releases, but in the meantime let us know what you think of this certified hit in the comments section.

Image Credit: Steand (via Facebook)