Swedish House Mafia says upcoming album is close

By Creighton Branch 43

As tickets begin to go on sale for what will be one of the most highly-demanded tours for 2022, the Swedish House Mafia have revealed that their upcoming album that the tour is based around, ‘Paradise Again,’ is close.

In a recent interview in which the trio did with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe as promotion for their new single with The Weeknd “Moth To A Flame,” the question arose about the promised album that the Swedes had revealed was in the works earlier this year in their article with Billboard.

“I think it’s not too far off. We’ve been working away obviously, and this is the third song and we’re close. Once we obviously come overseas and come see you, we should dive in. It’s a whole body of work. We should dive into it and just have some fun.” – Steve Angello, Zane Lowe Podcast

The last time the dance powerhouse released a full studio album (Until Now), it included the tracks “Save the World,” “Don’t You Worry Child,” “Greyhound” and “Antidote,” which happen to be the group’s biggest songs to this day. So the anticipation about what the Swedish House Mafia are creating in the studio over nine years later is understandable.

“I’m not trying to like, satisfy the digital market,” says Steve Angello. “My big play here is making an album we love and putting it out. I’m not going to go into the studio and call the guys and be like, ‘Yo, numbers are cold on the playlist.’ We don’t give a f–k.” – Steve Angello, Billboard

Currently, on the Swedish House Mafia’s website, if you choose to pre-order the ‘Paradise Again‘ CD, it states it will ship on April 15th, 2022. However, no announcement of an official release date has come from the group.

Featured photo provided by Swedish House Mafia shows Axwell, from left, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia as they pose for a self portrait on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden. DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia are back with a new collab with The Weeknd and a world tour on the horizon. (Swedish House Mafia via AP)