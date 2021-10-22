Swedish House Mafia team with The Weeknd on new single ‘Moth To A Flame’: Listen

By Creighton Branch

The long-awaited rumored collaboration has finally come true. Two of the music industry’s most iconic acts in the Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have joined forces to bring the world their new single “Moth To A Flame.”

After a tease during their performance on the MTV Video Music Awards last month, fans of the Swedish trio anxiously waited for the new song as many saw the pairing with The Weeknd as the perfect match. As expected, with the amount of publicity that these two artists bring, the track gained a tremendous amount of hype up to its release. And now that the entire world can direct their ears to the new production. It is without a doubt that the Swedish House Mafia has delivered another masterpiece.

“It was just super organic. We just hung out and had a really late night in LA and hit the studio. And then we spent a couple days together just having fun and listening to music and talking about ideas and visuals and or whatever it was. When you vibe with somebody and you appreciate their art, I think you just connect. It’s like a friendship. It’s that kind of connection. We vibe and that’s the key because sometimes when you work with a lot of people, it’s forced.” – Steve Angello, Zane Lowe, Apple Music

“Moth to a Flame” is a different tone compared to the two other tracks that the Swedish House Mafia have released this year in “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime.” It once again shows that the legendary producers are second to none when creating new and original material. And with the Weeknd’s undeniable vocal talent, it takes the track to a whole new level.

“He has a very unique voice that really sounds good on its own. We really had to keep the music back. We have to really make space for his voice. I think that was the key that we early on understood. Yeah. If this is going to work, we need to really keep it stripped and focus on [The Weeknd’s] voice. And then we can do our thing.” – Sebastian Ingrosso, Zane Lowe, Apple Music

So far, the return of the Swedish House Mafia has started off solid with three unique and exquisite singles that are leading up to their new album ‘Paradise Again’ which will release later this year. “Moth To A Flame” is just the latest track that shows why the Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are the very best at their craft.

Listen to Swedish House Mafia’s new track “Moth To A Flame” with The Weeknd via Republic Records below.

Image Credit: Alexander Wessely