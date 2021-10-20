Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd set to drop collaboration ‘Moth To A Flame’ this week

By Ellie Mullins 12

The wait is over, as all three members of Swedish House Mafia have confirmed that their hotly anticipated collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘Moth To A Flame,’ is set to release this week.

First teased back in September by The Weeknd himself, ‘Moth To A Flame’ was teased in snippets on Instagram, which unsurprisingly set the music industry on fire with anticipation and excitement. There hasn’t been a set date for the track release yet, but we know that it’s coming out this week. The latest teaser posted certainly doesn’t give too much away, but from what is included we can tell that the Swedes are continuing down their darker route of producing and featuring high profile collaborators, following tracks ‘It Gets Better‘ and ‘Lifetime,’ the latter featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake.

The Weeknd also revealed that Swedish House Mafia were one of the artists that had inspired his next studio album, which is also nearly done with a few tweaks and additional touches to finish up before the rollout starts.

With the vocals being distorted just enough in the teaser so that we cannot really tell how it will all sound, it certainly feels cinematic and mysterious to say the least. We’ll have to wait for the full release, but luckily it won’t be long until it is in our hands. Until then, watch the teaser below.

