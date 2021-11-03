Talla 2XLC releases vocal trance classic ‘Shadow Left Behind’ feat. Clara Yates: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Trance legend Talla 2XLC has teamed up once again with Clara Yates for a masterpiece of a track titled ‘Shadow Left Behind.’ Looking to follow in the same footsteps of their first collaboration ‘Back to Life,’ this latest track provides all the elements of a trance classic!

Considered as a pioneer and one of the most significant trailblazers of the commercial German and international techno/trance scene, Talla 2XLC has yet again blessed fans alike with a track for the ages. The addition of Yates on vocals helps elevate the track to a different dimension, as the singer/songwriters’ airy and feel-good vocals, are the perfect implementation to the mesmerising melodies and infectious beats produced by this trance titan.

A match made in heaven, both artists have ensured that this vocal trance classic will impact listeners in the most meaningful of ways, with Talla 2XLC himself having the following to say about the track and working with a talented artist like Yates;

“When I heard Clara’s voice for the first time in a Darren Porter song — I was fascinated! Now, we just released our second single together and I am still amazed at her talent and vocal range when I’m working with her!”

Out now via one of Talla 2XLC’s own labels, That’s Trance, this latest track will have you embarking on an emotional journey like no other, with Yates vocals providing that mesmerising feeling throughout the entirety of the song. Make sure to check out ‘Shadow Left Behind’ on Spotify below, with this trance classic available for streaming on all platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Talla 2XLC (Press)