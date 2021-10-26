The Chainsmokers reveal new music since 2019 during EDC Las Vegas 2021 set: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 54

After teasing their return through social media channels with a clear update, The Chainsmokers have now officially debuted new music during their recent EDC Las Vegas set. The Chainsmokers have been silent in terms of releases after their “World War Joy” album, however, their EDC Las Vegas set has just proved that they have a series of unreleased music to satisfy all their fans worldwide. Crafting some of the finest singles which incorporate a pop and electronic feel, The Chainsmoker’s have undoubtedly built their fan base by releasing vibrant and catchy singles for listeners to jam out to all year round. Quickly gaining popularity from top singles such as “#Selfie” and “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya, the power duo has consistently climbed the Billboard Charts and has even earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop duo. Now, for all those who did not have the opportunity to catch The Chainsmokers live in action during EDC 2021, the official set tracklist has been posted by 1001Tracklists, and let us tell you there are a few unreleased gems in there with a side of classic madness.

Absolutely killing their set in the best way possible, The Chainsmokers started off with their mega-collaboration with ILLENIUM on “Takeaway” featuring Lennon Stella. Flowing into bass-induced madness featuring tracks from artists such as Cesqeaux, Aazar, Carnage, SAYMYNAME, Valentino Khan, and many more, The Chainsmokers rocked the stage and threw down a wild set for the books. With the best part undeniably being the debut of a series of unreleased music with switch genres from providing the feels to even bringing out a side of the house, The Chainsmokers shared on the mic “EDC! This is a brand new Chainsmokers record right here, let’s go!.” A beautiful moment for many in the crowd as The Chainsmokers have officially returned with new music hopefully in the books soon, be sure to keep your eyes and ears on these legends.

Check out their recorded EDC Las Vegas set from Martijn Garritsen below and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

Photo credits: Rukes.com