Ticketing platform DICE acquire live stream specialists BOILER ROOM

By Ryan Ford 24

DICE, the fast growing music discovery and ticketing platform, has acquired the pioneering streaming platform, Boiler Room in the past week.

The companies will combine their individual specialities in a joint effort to offer the best live and live stream fan experiences moving forward. The two platforms will work together in enhancing Boiler Room’s offering and in providing the best tools and solutions to help creators thrive in a challenging and ever changing music industry. The partnership will allow Boiler Room to continue driving its core initiatives and continue to pay all artists for broadcasting – championing diverse artists and electronic music through broadcasts, tours and festivals, documentaries and more.

On the collaboration Blaise Belville, Boiler Room, founder, commented:

“I believe deeply that the best way for Boiler Room to evolve is by partnering with a company that values what we are today, and provides the tools we need to grow into the future – we play to our strengths and they to theirs. DICE’s belief in ‘powering’ us but allowing Boiler Room to remain our own independent entity, all of this will enable us to move into a new era and be the best version of ourselves.”

Over the last decade, Boiler Room has built a unique, underground archive spanning over 8000 performances by more than 5000 artists across 200 cities. Meanwhile DICE has changed how fans can discover and attend events and has transformed the concept of ticketing.

Phil Hutcheon, Founder and CEO of DICE, added:

“I’ve been a fan of Boiler Room for years and they’re world leading in bringing incredible experiences to fans. Blaise and I have been discussing for over a year how to support artists better and the more we spoke, the more excited we were to work together. The combination of Boiler Room with the distribution and technology of DICE creates substantial opportunities in a sustainable, transparent and fair model.”

Image Credit: DICE & Institute of Contemporary Arts