Tiësto puts his remix touch on Farruko’s global hit ‘Pepas’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 15

Taking the world by storm, Farruko’s global hit ‘Pepas’ has gained worldwide traction in no time. Reaching the very top of the charts in 9 countries, whilst at the same time trending in another 22, it is safe to say that this track is not only the hit of the summer, but also of the current year. With this said, an array of producers within our community have opted to remix this iconic track, with Tiësto being the latest EDM representative at taking this track one level further!

Following David Guetta’s remix, Tiësto has also opted at speeding up the rhythm of ‘Pepas,’ whilst the addition of trance elements perfectly complement the track’s original signature synth line. In turn this has helped elevate the track to a different dimension, and at the same time maintain the up and down dynamics that the track has to offer. In true Tiësto fashion, this latest remix will have listeners on the edge of their seats, with the track perfectly fitted for the return of festivals.

Influencing the electronic dance industry like no other, the Dutch heavyweight has once again showcased his versatility within the scene, whilst at the same time remain at the very top of his game and in sync with the current trends. In turn, ‘Pepas’ has proven to be the top track to keep our eyes on, as we cannot help but admire the influence that one song can have on an array of artists within our community.

Out now, make sure to check out Tiësto’s official remix of Farruko’s ‘Pepas’ below, with the track destined for the top of the charts. Adding his own unique touch to this summer anthem, we are more than certain that this remix will reach similar or even higher levels of success when compared to the original, so make sure to let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Tiësto (via Facebook)