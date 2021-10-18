Tinlicker impress yet again with latest single ‘Be Here And Now’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 3

The critically acclaimed Dutch duo Tinlicker (Micha Heyboer and Jordi van Achthoven) has earned a solid reputation for being one of the top melodic house acts in the industry at present. For their latest outing in the deep world of house music, they have teamed up with the British vocalist and songwriter Nathan Nicholson to amaze us all with the single Be Here And Now, which arrived with a thought-provoking music video last week.

Blessed with a vibrant chord progression and a nostalgic break melody layered on top of Tinlicker’s characteristic progressive sounds that build throughout the track, Be Here and Now has completely captured the hearts of melodic house lovers across the industry who are already demanding an extended mix for it. Nathan Nicholson’s sentimental vocals contribute a lot to embrace the whole vibe of the tune. Here’s what Nathan had to say about this intriguing collaboration with the duo –

“When Tinlicker first sent me the instrumental for this song, long before they gave it rhythm, I fell in love with it – just piano and strings. It was very powerful and a lot of the lyrics and all of the melody came out on my first pass. The lyrics are about a longing for the past and the innocence of growing up. I lost my mom when I was eighteen and within a year moved from Tennessee to England, so my childhood into adulthood has a very strong line running in between. I’m at constant war with nostalgia – the other life – and where I am right now. In this song I’m simply telling myself to have reverence for my past, but not to be beholden to it.”

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out Be Here and Now for yourself –

Image Credits – Tinlicker (via Instagram)