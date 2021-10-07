Tomorrowland’s One World Radio to have weekly TV show on Clubbing TV

By Jack Spilsbury 5

Tomorrowland’s One World Radio is a dominating force in the world of electronic music and now it expands its horizons, teaming with Clubbing TV to take itself into the space of primetime tv with a new show One World Radio – The Sound of Tomorrowland that’s been made exclusively for the network.

Running on the network every Saturday night from 9 pm to 10 pm CET, the show will gather some of the industries biggest hits that have been played over the years at Tomorrowland’s numerous editions including the Summer, Winter and Digital editions. Promising a discovery of new artists, with the show putting a highlight on both superstar DJs as well as up and coming newbies in the industry. The next episode to air will be on the 9th of October and viewers can expect tracks by the likes of Paul Van Dyk, David Guetta, Tiësto and Joris Voorn, among many others. Clubbing TV CEO Stephane Schweizer talks about the exciting new show and collaboration when he states:

“We are not only very proud but super excited to have Tomorrowland One World Radio on Clubbing TV. The show is fitting perfectly in our diversified playlist as One World Radio is representing all genres of the electronic music scene, so Clubbing TV is. The team behind the project has managed to put in images of The Sound of Tomorrowland in an amazing way and we cannot wait to share this with our viewers every week.”

One World Radio was originally launched to celebrate the festivals 15th anniversary 2 years ago and since then has achieved some honourable feats. Just recently, this week, the radio dedicated an entire week to Swedish dance music, and an in-depth look into the history of the genre in the country. You can learn more about that here and more about One World Radio – The Sound of Tomorrowland and also tune in live on Clubbing TV’s official website here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)