Top 100 DJs Awards 2021 show announced for ADE

By Ellie Mullins 58

As we are just a couple of weeks away from ADE 2021, the preparations are in full swing and now events giants ALDA have announced a brand new show in conjunction with DJ Mag and presented by AMF: Top 100 DJs Awards 2021.

In an intimate capacity for 2021 only in line with current government regulations, Top 100 DJs Awards 2021 will take place on Wednesday 13 October at the iconic venue AFAS Live, proving to be a more than memorable addition to this year’s ADE, and one of the biggest shows to hit one of the most important weeks in electronic music. Of course, the names ALDA, DJ Mag and AMF will rope in some huge names and this year is not any different. With all the big names set to appear at this show, they will celebrate the results of this year’s Top 100 DJs Poll and also will crown the No.1 DJ live.

A meticulously crafted lineup, set to join the show and wow crowds to no end are (in alphabetical order): Afrojack, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, Avalan, Don Diablo, Mariana BO, MORTEN, W&W and even more to be announced alongside an appearance from 2021’s No.1 DJ. With an eclectic group of musical styles, there will be something for everyone to be thrilled by. From 7PM until 12AM, fans will enjoy an awards show and powerful performances rolled up into one. Who do you think will be this year’s No.1 DJ? You can find out first by heading out to this event.

Ticket sales start on October 4 at 16:00 CEST, and you can get yours right here. Watch the video below and get ready for a night to remember.

Image Credit: AMF (via Facebook)