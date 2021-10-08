Trap legend UZ announces ‘Trinity Deluxe Edition’ LP and unveils second single: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

Individually recognized for his distinctive and original sound in regards to the trap scene, the trap don UZ is the master of slowing down all elements of time to lure listeners into his vortex of raw and dark instrumentals. The masked UZ defines his own sub-genre of trap music by intertwining hip-hop and drum and bass into his production style. Following his ‘Trinity’ LP release, French DJ and producer UZ is making a grand return as he has recently announced a deluxe, remix-packed mix version of the forward-thinking album. Calling all those trap enthusiasts out there in the world, UZ is preparing to drop a ‘Trinity Deluxe Edition’ mix LP that includes a stunning blend of the original tracklisting, two insanely impressive tracks, and eleven exclusive remixes from genre-bending producers including Bailo, Basstrick, Great Dane, LYNY, sebjin, HWLS, and more. Building the anticipation even further and providing a little taste of what is to come, UZ has dropped his second track “Future” which follows his first initial release of “Focus.”

Now, while the trap don is managing his very own label Quality Goods Records which I consider a family of like-minded individuals who are not afraid to revolutionize the trap music scene one beat at a time, UZ is always one step ahead of the game. The trap legend will also be coordinating a visual NFT drop in collaboration with illustrator and graphic designer Cat Owens. With the ‘Trinity Deluxe Edition’ mix to be released on October 22nd, his latest single “Future” is another reason why we all need some UZ in our lives no matter where we are in the world. From eerie, yet mystic frequencies slithering at a slow-tempo pace, UZ begins to shift levels as we are absolutely taken over by his flawless ability to reimagine the world of trap music. As UZ’s signature sounds echo through the speakers before receding into pared-back darkness, this distinctive track is truly one of a kind to the ears. With the anticipation clearly building for many of us, UZ shares:

“Next year we’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of the UZ project. I am super proud of having kept the music flowing for all these years, and I wanted to deliver another special project for my fans. In it, I threw in 2 never before heard exclusives, all fresh and new, but also for this special occasion I asked some of my favorite producers to remix my third and last album, ‘Trinity’. We came up with 11 amazing remixes from artists such as Bailo, LYNY, Dilip, HWLS, GreatDane, etc. I couldn’t be happier with the results, but I didn’t want to just release those as a simple remix package. I have been a DJ for the last 25 years and the idea came to present this project in the form of a deluxe version of Trinity including the originals, the remixes, and my 2 last singles as a continuous 90 mins DJ mix. I wanted to recreate a different kind of album listening experience for my fans, something unique and special. I wanted the listeners to feel like they were at a show or assisting a radio live mix, but all from the comfort of their home.”



Photo Credits: UZ Official Press