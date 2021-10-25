TripL team up with Jewlez & Sparks for latest single ‘Back Again’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 3

Making waves in the electronic dance industry for quite some time now, TripL have teamed up with no other than Jewelz & Sparks for their latest single titled ‘Back Again.’ A track destined for the mainstage of major festivals around the world, listeners will be embarking on a whirlwind of emotions from start to finish, with energy oozing throughout the entirety of this certified hit!

The addition of Kieran Fowkes on vocals helps elevate this track to a different dimension, whilst the versatility surrounding the sound further showcases the musical prowess of each of these producers. Being recognised as some of the most innovative and genre-defying producers in the Tel-Aviv music scene, TripL have set out to further enhance their presence within the dance industry, whilst Jewelz & Sparks have once again proven how prominent they have become within our community.

Taking their sound that one level further, the ability of producing a track of such magnitude is what establishes artists within the electronic dance scene, with both duos ensuring that fans alike will be begging for more. With this in mind, it comes to no surprise that ‘Back Again’ has claimed the #1 spot in the “Top Newcomer 1001tracklists” chart, and in turn showcasing a steady growth towards reaching the ultimate goal, and gaining a worldwide recognition.

Following the release of ‘Get On Down,’ TripL have constantly evolved their sound, with the duo ensuring that their eclectic production style is perfectly matched with the current hype and trends surrounding the dance scene. Teaming up with the likes of Jewelz & Sparks only further showcases their intentions as producers, with ‘Back Again’ being the absolute club and rave banger!

Out now via no other than Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings, ‘Back Again’ will leave fans alike begging for more. A certified hit in our books, we could not be any more excited for this collaboration, with all parties involved showcasing their exceptional talents on a regular basis. With no sings of slowing down, we will be keeping a close eye on the minds behind this masterpiece of a track, but in the meantime make sure to check out ‘Back Again’ below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: TripL (Press), Jewelz & Sparks (Press)