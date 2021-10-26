Ultra Music Festival release first phase lineup for 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins

After the cancellation of both 2020 and 2021 editions, Ultra Music Festival in Miami is looking to make a huge comeback and this is reflected with the release of their first phase lineup names for Ultra Miami 2022.

Kicking off the festival season as the first biggest festival out of the year, Ultra Miami sets the bar for what is to come for the rest of the year, so no expense is spared when it comes to roping in the world’s biggest DJs. 2022 is set to be their 22nd edition, taking place on March 25-27 at the iconic Bayfront Park.

Just shy of 30 names have been added to the roster for the first phase, consisting of exclusives and live sets galore. Playing live will be Carl Cox (labeled as ‘Hybrid Live’), Gareth Emery [analog], Madeon, Oliver Tree, Pendulum, SLANDER (who are also featuring Dylan Matthew), SOFI TUKKER and Svdden Death who brings his dark, popular VOYD concept to the festival. Aside from this, there are a boat load of exclusives in the form of Alison Wonderland, Amelie Lens, Boris Brejcha, ILLENIUM, Knife Party, Kygo, Martin Garrix, and Nina Kraviz. Topping off this jam-packed phase one is Alesso, Camelphat, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, Tale of Us, Timmy Trumpet and Zeds Dead. There is also one mysteriously blurred out name, and we’re taking bets on who that will be right now.

In addition to the names, the stages have also been announced, and they are the Ultra Main Stage, Resistance, Live Stage, Worldwide Stage, UMF Radio, A State Of Trance, STMPD RCRDS, Gud Vibrations, Fckng Serious and Dirty Workz.

Phase two is coming soon, but for now view the full lineup poster below and gear up for Ultra Miami 2022. For more information, view their website here.

Main image credit: Ultra Music Festival (via Facebook)