Avicii’s team releases video of Tim performing ‘Levels’ at his final show in Ushuaïa Ibiza: Watch

By Jack Spilsbury 87

As previously reported, the dance music anthem ‘Levels’ created by the legendary Avicii (aka Tim Bergling) recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. To mark this monumental anniversary that propelled the star into astronomical heights, Avicii Music AB has released a very special live performance video taken from the DJ and producers final performance at Ushuaia in Ibiza on the 28th of August 2016.

‘Levels’ really is one of the most influential songs of the 21st century, releasing at the peak of what many call the “Golden Age” of electronic dance music and being the song that got many music fans of today into the genre we all love and cherish, the songs achievements and popularity are unmatched and this couldn’t be more evident in this video. The performance shows Avicii talking to the crowd before the euphoric lyrics “Ohhhh, sometimes, I get a good feeling, yeah – I get a feeling that I never, never, never had before” are played, this is accompanied by the crowd screaming the now indistinguishable lyrics and the impeccable stage production.

The emotional video ends with Avicii bowing to the crowd which is met by cheering and applauding from the crowd, with the hundreds of people cheering the DJ and producers name, something that Tim many much deserved from his contributions that night and also across his lifetime. The very emotional video has been released onto YouTube, check it out for yourself below and also you can find the song on all your favourite streaming platforms to take an incredible trip down memory lane here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com