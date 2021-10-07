Vintage Culture adds signature touch for remix of Claptone & Seal’s ‘Just A Ghost’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 10

Earlier last month the legendary masked German Producer and DJ Claptone graced the world of electronic music by dropping an enormous collaboration with highly respected singer Seal on track ‘Just A Ghost’. The track features as the lead single from Claptone’s third studio album titled ‘Closer‘, however, since the release the producer has since revealed a remix package for the single with the first one out now, an infectious remix from no other than the sensational Vintage Culture.

Being the first remix of the single to be released, with remixes also from Jan Blomqvist and Black V Neck being released soon after, the Vintage Culture remix was the first insight into what a remix of the track could be like. The Brazilian producer Vintage Culture (real name Lukas Ruiz Hespanhol) sets the bar extremely high, in putting his well-known signature sound to rework into a much darker track. Deep cutting bass lines allow for a more emotional feeling track, that makes use of and builds on the already incredible production as well as the stellar vocals from Seal. It’s a remix made for the dark club rooms, providing euphoric moments along its listen.

The remix pack is being released on Different Recordings and includes remixes from Jan Blomqvist and Black V Neck, and theses remixes shouldn’t be forgotten either, both providing unique experiences with their listen, you can check them both out here. Check out the Vintage Culture remix for yourself on Spotify below and don’t forget to let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Press