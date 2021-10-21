Man granted lifetime access to Warehouse Project after creating fake free entry pass

By Ellie Mullins 81

In what is quite some amusing news, an optimistic partygoer had forged himself a fake pass for the Warehouse Project in Manchester, which stated that ‘this pass grants the holder lifetime access to WHP events and Parklife.’ Pretty ambitious!

The antics, done by a man named Ellis Hall, happened ahead of the Adam Beyer presents Drumcode event on a Saturday night and apparently caused a lot of confusion between staff since passes similar to that one had been given out to competition winners in the past. All of this even caught the attention of Sacha Lord, the co-founder of Warehouse Project and Parklife who tweeted out a picture of the pass:

A new one last night. Someone tried to get in, by making themselves a “Lifetime Access Pass to WHP and Parklife.” Caused a bit of confusion, but impressive! pic.twitter.com/wmwhIuj35q — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) October 17, 2021

Incredibly, Hall’s efforts paid off as he was even granted legitimate lifetime access for his efforts, with Lord calling him a ‘funny genius’ which prompted even Eric Prydz to reply to.

🤣🤣🤣 — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) October 17, 2021

According to one of his friends, he even managed to actually gain entry with this pass too.

Image Credit: Jake Davis of Khroma Collective