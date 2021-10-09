Why gaming-related music playlists are so popular

By Yotam Dov 6

In today’s digital landscape, the ways in which we engage and interact with media has changed dramatically in the past decade. Due to a series of technological advancements, we tend to watch movies and television shows on our laptops and listen to music and playlists on our phones. With traditional forms of media traversing domains, gaming-related music playlists have exploded in popularity in recent years. Continue reading to find out why.

They can be played in the background

Whether you are looking for a playlist to listen to whilst you are at work, at the gym, or during your daily commute, gaming-related music playlists can be played in the background of any activity. By doing so, you can hone in on the relaxing properties of the soundtrack you are listening to and concentrate on the task at hand at the same time. With the vast majority of gaming-related music playlists composed of instrumental-only tracks, you needn’t worry about forgetting the words or even trying to sing along.

They play a large role in pop culture

If you are a long-term gamer or have only recently tapped into the medium, you will be familiar with the gaming industry’s lasting impact on pop culture as a whole. This is one of the main reasons why gaming-related music playlists from decades ago continue to benefit from hundreds of hours of airplay when they are added to a music streaming platform today. For example, if you have only recently remembered about a video game you loved to play years ago or cherished as a gaming novice, a gaming-related music playlist can be a great nod to nostalgia. You only need to take a look at the latest online casinos, such as GGPoker, to realise how much of a difference music can make to a game, in particular a game centred on a popular movie or television franchise.

They can be motivational

Depending on the genre you opt for, a gaming-related music playlist can be motivational. This is one of the main reasons why they are commonly listened to at work or in the gym. It can trick your brain into believing you have more energy than you do and encourage you to work harder than you already are. If you are looking for a motivational playlist to provide you with a much-needed boost of productivity and morale, it may benefit you to consider Halo, Paper Mario, Faster Than Light, Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, or Megaman. By listening to music for the vast majority of your day, you may even feel as if the day no longer drags on.

They can be nostalgic

By listening to a gaming-related music playlist, you may find yourself immediately transported to a simpler time. This is because video games, and their soundtracks, in particular, tend to evoke feelings of nostalgia in those that listen to them on a regular basis. It is a similar process to re-watching your favourite movie or an episode of a cherished television show. By doing so over time, you may even find that your mental health has improved whilst you are at work or during your commute to and from work.

In recent years, gaming-related music playlists have exploded in popularity. This is largely due to a number of reasons but mainly the fact that they can be played in the background, they play a large role in pop culture, they can be motivational, and they can be nostalgic. With a wide range of music options available to long-term and recent gaming lovers today, the possibilities really are endless.