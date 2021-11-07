The Best Music Universities Worth Trying to Enroll In

By Yotam Dov 15

Are you a creative person who dreams of a career as a musician abroad? Then the first thing to do is to choose the best music university in the world that provides a top-notch education!

The experts at Cheap Paper Writing Service have compiled a list of universities and colleges abroad where you can get a quality music education. Of course, many of the best music schools in the world are located in the U.S., but Europe also has something to boast about.

To begin with, let us determine what areas and specialties exist in music education abroad.

Conventionally they can be divided into three groups:

performers: vocalists, instrumentalists, and conductors;

creators: arrangers and composers;

technicians: makers and tuners of musical instruments.

We’ve compiled music universities in the United States and the best music schools in Europe into one list. Each institution has its strengths and top areas of study. So we recommend that you take a close look at all of them.

The best universities in the field of music

Berkley College of Music (USA)

Location: Boston

Berkley is an outstanding institute for contemporary music and performing arts, offering undergraduate and graduate programs at Berkley College of Music and the Boston Conservatory of Music in Berkeley.

Programs include:

songwriting;

writing and design for musical theater;

composition;

film scoring;

jazz composition;

music business/management;

music education;

music production and engineering;

music therapy and others.

With state-of-the-art recording studios and performance spaces, and all the latest technology, Berklee allows you to learn and excel in a professional creative environment.

The faculty is made up of award-winning experts and innovators.

University of Central Florida (USA)

Location: Orlando

The University of Central Florida (UCF) is a public research university in the state of Florida. It has more than 70,000 students, which is currently the largest student body of any public university in the United States.

Programs include:

music education;

theater;

theater studies;

writing;

rhetoric and others.

UCF is the only school in the country to offer a professional degree in jazz studies, a 24-hour NPR jazz station, and an active jazz label. It is ranked among the top 50 public schools and colleges of animation in the United States. In UCF, a bachelor of arts degree in writing and rhetoric is the first of its kind in Florida.

The Juilliard School (USA)

Location: New York City

The Juilliard School is a world-renowned performing arts school in New York, USA. It is currently a professional education division of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The Juilliard School offers bachelor’s degrees in music, dance, and drama, as well as graduate studies in music.

The school’s mission is to provide the highest level of artistic education to gifted musicians, dancers, and actors from around the world so that they can realize their full potential as artists, leaders, and global citizens.

Programs:

dance;

drama;

music;

jazz studies;

opera etudes;

performance;



Because of Juilliard’s convenient location in New York City’s renowned Lincoln Center, students are in the center of the world’s most respected concert halls, and close to the outstanding musicians, composers, dancers, choreographers, actors, and playwrights of our time.

Juilliard boasts outstanding venues for performances and special events. From the Peter Jay Sharp Theater to the modern Rosemary and Meredith Wilson Theater, there are halls and theaters for large orchestral concerts and operas, small chamber and jazz ensembles, and more.

UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music (USA)

Location: Los Angeles

The Herb Alpert School of Music is the first school of music established in the University of California system.

The school is divided into departments of ethnomusicology and musicology and is also home to an interdepartmental program in global jazz studies.

Programs:

ethnomusicology;

global jazz studies;

music;

music industry;

musicology;

music composition;

music performance.

The Department of Ethnomusicology is the only one of its kind in the U.S. and the best-known program in the world for the study of diverse musical cultures. The National Research Council recently recognized UCLA’s Musicology Department as the premier doctoral program in academic music in the United States.

The University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna (Austria)

Location: Vienna

MDW – The Vienna University of Music and Performing Arts is one of the largest and most renowned universities in the world. It specializes in the performing arts of music, theater, and film.

Programs:

string instruments;

harp and guitar;

wind and percussion instruments;

keyboard instruments;

voice and musical theater direction;

chamber music;

early music;

church music;

composition and music theory;

contemporary music;

music therapy;

ethnomusicology;

drama;

popular music.

The university currently enrolls about 3,000 students from more than 70 countries in 115 programs. The unique student-teacher ratio of 4.7 students per teacher also makes MDW Austria’s leading institution in this respect.

Guildhall School of Music and Drama (UK)

Location: London

The Guildhall School is the best music conservatory in England and one of the leading conservatories in the world. It is a vibrant international community of musicians, actors, and performance artists in the heart of the City of London.

Programs:

strings;

wind instruments;

percussion;

keyboard instruments;

vocals;

composition;

electronic music;



Guildhall School of Music and Drama was ranked seventh in the world of performing arts by QS World University Rankings 2019. The school has professional partnerships with the Barbican Centre, the London Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal Opera House.

The Guildhall School provides more than £2 million annually to support students.

Conservatoire de Paris (France)

Location: Paris

The Conservatoire de Paris is a music and dance college founded in 1795. Officially known as the Conservatoire National de Musique et de Danse de Paris (CNSMDP). The Conservatoire offers instruction in music and dance, drawing on the traditions of the “French school.”

Programs:

vocal;

musicology and analysis;

classical and contemporary instrumental disciplines;

early music;

pedagogy;

jazz and improvisational music.

The Conservatory has a boarding school for minors and a student dormitory (studio). Its students have obligatory internships. To this end, the Conservatory has partnered with many institutions, including the Théâtre National de Chaillot, various choreographic centers, and the ballets of major French and European operas.

For some people, the university application process itself can seem tedious. For some, writing an essay is the hardest part. The reality is that the bulk of students applying to music schools (especially the more prestigious ones) have trouble writing essays. The audition and essay are where you show maximum individuality. And if auditioning is just your prerogative, with essay writing you can expect help from outside. Companies providing write me an essay service are ready to facilitate your success in your chosen university.

The diplomas of these institutions are prestigious, and the employment ratings show that their specialists are in demand in the music market.

Image Credit: Wes Hicks on Unsplash