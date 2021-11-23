Above & Beyond set to perform atop El Peñon in Colombia for Cercle

By Ellie Mullins 44

For any artist, performing a set for Cercle – known for placing DJs in some of the world’s most stunning locations for unique sets – is a huge achievement, and this is no different for Above & Beyond who are set to make their Cercle debut on Monday 13 December.

The beloved trance trio have just announced this more than exciting news much to the delight of fans, and the location is nothing less than absolutely stunning. Seeing them head to Piedra del Peñol, Guatapé in Colombia for this special set, they will be situated atop the El Peñon rock which stands over 650 feet tall offering sweeping views of the natural mountains and beauty that surrounds it. For this set, a lucky select few fans will be able to join them live. The first 50% of tickets will be sold on December 1 at 12PM Bogota time and the last 50% sold on December 3, also at 12PM Bogota time.

For those who will be watching from home, they can tune into Cercle’s Facebook or Twitch pages for the livestream from 10PM GMT, 5PM ET or 2PM PT to see all the action go down from Guatapé. We can only imagine that with Above & Beyond’s emotional trance sound and Cercle’s way of encapsulating breathtaking moments, this will be a set not to be missed to say the least.

To sign up for tickets, click here. To find out what time the set will be in your local area, you can view the event poster below.

Main image credit: Above & Beyond (via Facebook)