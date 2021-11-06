Afrojack and Black V Neck go back in time with new track ‘To The Floor:’ Listen

By Creighton Branch 6

When the name Afrojack is attached to a song, it is already determined to be special. This time it’s no different as the Dutch superstar joins forces with upcoming producers Black V Neck for their latest track, “To The Floor,” a tech-house-inspired song that will send you back to the last decade with its amazing vibe.

“To The Floor” comes with a unique inspiration behind it as well. The track is a remake of the famous hip-hop song from the early 2010s, “No Hands” by Waka Flocka Flame and Roscoe Dash. Afrojack is no stranger to leaning heavily in the world of hip-hop, as he has stated on many occasions that he considers it one of his roots.

“Afrojack and Black V Neck lean heavily into tech house sound with minimal, driving bass lines and complementary kick drums, making a recipe for the perfect late-night underground dance floor killer.” – Press Release

Black V Neck is a new duo based out of Miami. They are coming off the release of their latest song, “More,” with KrazySucio. As for Afrojack, he continues to add to an impressive list of milestones for 2021, with one being his song with David Guetta, “Hero,” which went #1 on the US dance charts.

Stream Afrojack and Black V Neck’s “To The Floor” via MDLBEAST Records below.

Image Credit: Press