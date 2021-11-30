Alan Fitzpatrick – A Call Out For Love (feat. LOWES)

By Pol Torà 4

The British techno producer Alan Fitzpatrick has released his latest track called ‘A Call Out For Love’, due on his upcoming album ‘Machine Therapy’, which will see the light next week on Friday November 12th via Anjunadeep.

The Southampton-born producer is taking a different direction with this song and it seems like his overall new album will have plenty of surprises. Leaving his classic techno style aside in this one, he’s ventured into more electronica-infused and ambient sounds. For that, Alan Fitzpatrick has teamed up with the popular band LOWES, whose lead singer’s vocals couldn’t fit the production any better; the result, a catchy, dark, powerful and emotional dance record. LOWES are real champions in this genre, having previously worked with artists like Camelphat, Sub Focus, Franky Wah, KC Lights, MK and more.

Special credit needs to be given to the band’s lead singer Evie Plumb. Alan had this to say this about her vocal talents:

“Evie’s voice blends in perfectly with the sound, and it elevates this track to a new level”

This new record is not the only one that we know from the upcoming ‘Machine Therapy’ album. Alan previously presented his collaboration with the drum and bass king High Contrast, ‘Bourgeois Imagery‘ and the beautiful masterpiece ‘W.A.I.S.T.D.’ with Bloc Party‘s singer songwriter and guitarist Kele.

Stay tuned for an album that promises to be a big one, but while you wait, be sure to listen to the new Alan Fitzpatrick track featuring LOWES, ‘A Call Out For Love’, below:

Image Credit: Alan Fitzpatrick (via Facebook)