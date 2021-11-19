Alesso reveals highly anticipated release ‘Somebody To Use’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 81

It’s always a joy when a fan favourite ID that has been on the circuit for years finally sees an official release, and this is the case with Alesso and his new track, ‘Somebody To Use.’ A track that has been making the rounds in his sets for a whole two years, it is out via 10:22PM/Astralwerks.

This track arrives as the follow up to the highly popular and beloved Marshmello & James Bay collaboration ‘Chasing Stars,’ released in August which also saw it receive a VIP mix from the hands of the Swedish maestro last month in October, and the Dana Paolo jam ‘Rescue Me‘ which appeared on the soundtrack to Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Aside from this, the star has been busy performing across the festival circuit once again and bringing people ‘Together Again‘ with his special headlining shows in Los Angeles. Now that he’s dominating the stages in full swing again for the first time since the pandemic ended, ‘Somebody To Use’s release date comes at exactly the right time.

The already beloved track further proves Alesso’s love for blending boundless emotions with classic dance and modern pop elements to curate tracks that are larger than life. Glistening with the smooth female vocals, it invites the listener to fully surrender to the beat and feel it with all of their heart and soul, connecting them to an entire new world. As fans know, Alesso is a master of both the high energy, relentless beats and also the softer, more melodic and emotional side of producing and this track combines both in a seamless concoction.

Also arriving with the ‘Toxic Mix’ ready for the packed out clubs, ‘Somebody To Use’ has arrived. Stream it here on the usual platforms or below.

Image credit: Eddie Diaz