AREA21 unveil upcoming ‘Greatest Hits Vol. 1’ album tracklist

By Ellie Mullins 20

Earlier this year, AREA21, the mysterious alien duo formed of Martin Garrix and Maejor, came back in a massive way by releasing a string of different singles that all followed some kind of story with ‘La La La,’ ‘Pogo,’ ‘Mona Lisa,’ ‘Lovin’ Every Minute,’ ‘Followers‘ and ‘Own The Night‘ all getting the animated video treatment set in the same universe and following the journey of these two aliens (watch these videos here). After announcing the name and release date, AREA21 have now also unveiled the full tracklist for upcoming album ‘Greatest Hits Vol. 1.’

Featuring six new unheard tracks to discover along with the beloved singles, some of them include ‘Time Machine,’ ‘No Angel‘ and the mysterious-sounding ‘Going Home.’ A different side to Martin Garrix’s production skills, he has honed in on the pop elements for this new era of AREA21 music, and it looks like they have stuck to their promise with Garrix previously stating to a fan that the album would contain 12 tracks and no collaborations.

Originally hinting at a March release, with it obviously being delayed, the time has finally come for fans to receive a full AREA21 album and we can’t wait. This follows a surprise performance from the duo during Martin’s set at the recent edition of EDC Las Vegas, so hopefully we can look forward to more live shows when the album drops. Until then, view the full tracklist below.

Image credit: AREA21