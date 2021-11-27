Armin van Buuren announces Wembley Arena show for Easter, 2022

By Jackson Naffa 11

For the first time since 2019, trance legend Armin van Buuren is returning to London’s SSE Arena Wembley on Easter Friday, April 15 for what’ll be a night to remember.

Armin’s last performance at the SSE Arena back on Easter Thursday in 2019 sold out in just under 3 hours, where he played a monumental 5-hour set for what was his biggest ever UK show to date.

As always, van Buuren has been keeping busy at the back end of the year. He’s just launched his very own Christmas sweaters, which had a full commercial to go with the release. His latest compilation album ‘A State Of Trance: Future Favorite – Best Of 2021’ dropped on Friday, which as the title suggests, features Armin’s favorite tracks of the year.

The NBA was even graced with a surprise half time performance by Armin at a Chicago Bulls home game just last week, where he dropped his tracks ‘Sirius’, ‘No Fun’ and ‘Blah Blah Blah’, and was even gifted a special Bulls jersey with ‘van Buuren’ printed on the back.

ASOT 1000 celebrations have been in full swing too, with the festival having taken place in Moscow, Amsterdam and Mexico City within the last few weeks. Utrecht, Krakow and Los Angeles are up next in February, March and April respectively, with fans anticipating more details to drop sooner rather than later.

This is great news for London, which coincides with the recent announcement of the first ever Creamfields festival to take place in London itself. Artists such as Calvin Harris, Camelphat and David Guetta have been announced to headline the festival, which is still to announce over 150 more artists in due course.

The full details of Armin van Buuren at Wembley are yet to be confirmed, however we’re expecting that another 5-hour set (or longer) may be on the cards!

Tickets are now available from only £48; which you can find here.

Image Credit: rukes.com