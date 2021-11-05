ARTY unites with Griff Clawson on pop crossover single ‘Those Eyes’: Listen

By Pol Torà

After dropping astonishing tracks these past months, ARTY is back with yet another superb production. The legendary Russian DJ and producer teamed up with Los Angeles-based singer songwriter Griff Clawson to present an amazing song titled ‘Those Eyes’.

During the past months, ARTY has really gone the extra mile in his tracks with beautiful emotional songs like “Fight For“, “Brighter Side” and “Live For” and this time, it has not been an exception with a different, but at the same time touchy and beautiful masterpiece. This one is the second time ARTY collabs with Griff Clawson, after the Russian remixed the singer’s track “Chasing Highs” last year.

This song is special, as it sees a different side of ARTY, who works around heavily processed dark-synth vocals, dancing to a repetitive guitar riff and different atmospheric sounds. The song clashes in a drop that presents a groovy bassline, rhythmic shakers and super catchy vocal melody.

ARTY said the following about his recent track with Griff Clawson:

” ‘Those Eyes’ was so much fun to produce. The entire time I spent working on it was nothing but natural fun and pure joy. Everything started with me listening to the demo for the first time and I couldn’t even recognize Griff’s voice even though we did so many tracks together in the past. And I think that’s what makes this song so unique and catchy. The blend of acoustic instruments and heavily processed vocals creates this strange, almost alienated vibe that immediately catches your ear because of its nature. But it’s not just a fun track to listen to; there is deeper meaning to it if you listen to the lyrics very closely. All in all, I’m very excited about this record to finally come out and I hope people will enjoy it the same way as I do!”

