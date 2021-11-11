Hello! Could you give us an insight on what or who inspired you to follow a career as a DJ/producer, and on whether music production has always been your one true passion?

For sure! I was always interested in making music. As a kid I used to play ‘band’ with my friends instead of playing house or with toys. I learned several instruments and in high school I started DJing. I would watch DJ VHS tapes like QBert, Z-Trip, Mix Master Mike, Beatjunkies, etc to learn the art of DJing. Production software as we know it today wasn’t a thing back then (showing my age lol) but garage band had just come out and I would make music that way.

Having further developed your skills under Lady Gaga’s Grammy winning producer, could you let us know about the overall feeling of working with a producer of such caliber, and what were the key points that you took away and implemented in your own sound?