Best Plugin Boutique Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

By Feron 12

During this month, we’ve picked the most important Black Friday deals from the biggest music production companies in the world. We’re talking about Native Instruments, Waves, Antares, Arturia, Output, Cableguys, and FabFilter. Most of these deals are running until the month of December, so make sure you don’t miss out on the best ones. Down below you’ll find a list of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals from Plugin Boutique in 2021.

Best Plugin Boutique Black Friday Deals

1. Soundtoys Black Friday Sale

Date: 10 Nov – 01 Dec

Best Deals:

Crystallizer

FilterFreak

PrimalTap

2. Sonnox Black Friday Sale

Date: 01 Nov – 06 Dec

Best Deals:

Oxford Drum Gate

Oxford Inflator + HD/HDX

Oxford Limiter V3 + HD/HDX

3. Eventide Holiday Sale

Date: 23 Nov – 03 Jan 2022

Best Deals:

UltraChannel

Octavox

UltraReverb

Physion

4. Softube End of Year Sale

Date: 22 Nov – 31 Dec

Best Deals:

Fix Flanger and Doubler

Summit Audio Grand Channel

Valley People Dyna-mite

5. Heavyocity Black Friday Sale

Date: 10 Nov – 08 Dec

Best Deals:

PUNISH

AEON Melodic

AEON Rhythmic

6. iZotope Holiday Bundle Gold Edition

Date: 02 Nov – 31 Dec

Deal: 96% OFF

7. Native Instruments KOMPLETE Classics Collection Sale (Exclusive)

Date: 01 Sep – 30 Nov

Deal: 80% OFF

8. Glitchmachines Palindrome & Cryogen Sale (Exclusive)

Date: 15 Oct – 09 Jan 2022

Best Deals:

Palindrome

Cryogen

9. Cherry Audio End of Year Sale

Date: 23 Nov – 02 Jan 2022

Best Deals:

PSP Ultimate Modular Collection

Voltage Modular Core 2 + Electro Drums

Voltage Modular Ignite 2

Cherry Audio Year one Collection

10. SoundSpot Black Friday Big Bundle Deal Sale

Date: 17 Nov – 30 Nov

Deal: 99% OFF

11. Cableguys Black Friday Sale

Date: 19 Nov – 05 Dec

Best Deals:

NoiseShaper

VolumeShaper 6

12. W.A Production Deluxe Vocal Bundle Sale

Date: 11 Nov – 06 Jan 2022

Deal: 93% OFF

13. Arturia V Collection 8 Black Friday Sale

Date: 16 Nov – 08 Dec

Deal: 50% OFF

14. iZotope Tonal Balance Bundle & Iris 2 Bundle Sale (Exclusive)

Date: 12 Nov – 12 Dec

Deal: 75% OFF

15. Antares Black Friday Sale

Date: 19 Nov – 06 Dec

Best Deals:

Auto-Tune Access

MUTATOR

