Plugin Boutique Black Friday
Plugins, Tech, Tech Editors Pick

Best Plugin Boutique Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

During this month, we’ve picked the most important Black Friday deals from the biggest music production companies in the world. We’re talking about Native Instruments, Waves, Antares, Arturia, Output, Cableguys, and FabFilter. Most of these deals are running until the month of December, so make sure you don’t miss out on the best ones. Down below you’ll find a list of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals from Plugin Boutique in 2021.

 

 

Best Plugin Boutique Black Friday Deals

 

1. Soundtoys Black Friday Sale

Date: 10 Nov – 01 Dec

Best Deals:

  • Crystallizer
  • FilterFreak
  • PrimalTap

 

2. Sonnox Black Friday Sale

Date: 01 Nov – 06 Dec

Best Deals:

  • Oxford Drum Gate
  • Oxford Inflator + HD/HDX
  • Oxford Limiter V3 + HD/HDX

 

3. Eventide Holiday Sale

Date: 23 Nov – 03 Jan 2022

Best Deals:

  • UltraChannel
  • Octavox
  • UltraReverb
  • Physion

 

4. Softube End of Year Sale

Date: 22 Nov – 31 Dec

Best Deals:

  • Fix Flanger and Doubler
  • Summit Audio Grand Channel
  • Valley People Dyna-mite

 

5. Heavyocity Black Friday Sale

Date: 10 Nov – 08 Dec

Best Deals:

  • PUNISH
  • AEON Melodic
  • AEON Rhythmic

 

6. iZotope Holiday Bundle Gold Edition 

Date: 02 Nov – 31 Dec

Deal: 96% OFF

 

7. Native Instruments KOMPLETE Classics Collection Sale (Exclusive)

Date: 01 Sep – 30 Nov

Deal: 80% OFF

 

8. Glitchmachines Palindrome & Cryogen Sale (Exclusive)

Date: 15 Oct – 09 Jan 2022

Best Deals:

  • Palindrome
  • Cryogen

 

9. Cherry Audio End of Year Sale

Date: 23 Nov – 02 Jan 2022

Best Deals:

  • PSP Ultimate Modular Collection
  • Voltage Modular Core 2 + Electro Drums
  • Voltage Modular Ignite 2
  • Cherry Audio Year one Collection

 

10. SoundSpot Black Friday Big Bundle Deal Sale

Date: 17 Nov – 30 Nov

Deal: 99% OFF

 

11. Cableguys Black Friday Sale

Date: 19 Nov – 05 Dec

Best Deals:

  • NoiseShaper
  • VolumeShaper 6

 

12. W.A Production Deluxe Vocal Bundle Sale

Date: 11 Nov – 06 Jan 2022

Deal: 93% OFF

 

13. Arturia V Collection 8 Black Friday Sale

Date: 16 Nov – 08 Dec

Deal: 50% OFF

 

14. iZotope Tonal Balance Bundle & Iris 2 Bundle Sale (Exclusive)

Date: 12 Nov – 12 Dec

Deal: 75% OFF

 

15. Antares Black Friday Sale

Date: 19 Nov – 06 Dec

Best Deals:

  • Auto-Tune Access
  • MUTATOR

 

Next article: Black Friday deals on presets for Serum, Sylenth1, Diva & more

Image Credits: iZotope

 

