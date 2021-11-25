Best Plugin Boutique Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
During this month, we’ve picked the most important Black Friday deals from the biggest music production companies in the world. We’re talking about Native Instruments, Waves, Antares, Arturia, Output, Cableguys, and FabFilter. Most of these deals are running until the month of December, so make sure you don’t miss out on the best ones. Down below you’ll find a list of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals from Plugin Boutique in 2021.
Best Plugin Boutique Black Friday Deals
1. Soundtoys Black Friday Sale
Date: 10 Nov – 01 Dec
Best Deals:
- Crystallizer
- FilterFreak
- PrimalTap
2. Sonnox Black Friday Sale
Date: 01 Nov – 06 Dec
Best Deals:
- Oxford Drum Gate
- Oxford Inflator + HD/HDX
- Oxford Limiter V3 + HD/HDX
3. Eventide Holiday Sale
Date: 23 Nov – 03 Jan 2022
Best Deals:
- UltraChannel
- Octavox
- UltraReverb
- Physion
4. Softube End of Year Sale
Date: 22 Nov – 31 Dec
Best Deals:
- Fix Flanger and Doubler
- Summit Audio Grand Channel
- Valley People Dyna-mite
5. Heavyocity Black Friday Sale
Date: 10 Nov – 08 Dec
Best Deals:
- PUNISH
- AEON Melodic
- AEON Rhythmic
6. iZotope Holiday Bundle Gold Edition
Date: 02 Nov – 31 Dec
Deal: 96% OFFGRAB THE DEAL
7. Native Instruments KOMPLETE Classics Collection Sale (Exclusive)
Date: 01 Sep – 30 Nov
Deal: 80% OFFGRAB THE DEAL
8. Glitchmachines Palindrome & Cryogen Sale (Exclusive)
Date: 15 Oct – 09 Jan 2022
Best Deals:
- Palindrome
- Cryogen
9. Cherry Audio End of Year Sale
Date: 23 Nov – 02 Jan 2022
Best Deals:
- PSP Ultimate Modular Collection
- Voltage Modular Core 2 + Electro Drums
- Voltage Modular Ignite 2
- Cherry Audio Year one Collection
10. SoundSpot Black Friday Big Bundle Deal Sale
Date: 17 Nov – 30 Nov
Deal: 99% OFFGRAB THE DEAL
11. Cableguys Black Friday Sale
Date: 19 Nov – 05 Dec
Best Deals:
- NoiseShaper
- VolumeShaper 6
12. W.A Production Deluxe Vocal Bundle Sale
Date: 11 Nov – 06 Jan 2022
Deal: 93% OFFGRAB THE DEAL
13. Arturia V Collection 8 Black Friday Sale
Date: 16 Nov – 08 Dec
Deal: 50% OFFGRAB THE DEAL
14. iZotope Tonal Balance Bundle & Iris 2 Bundle Sale (Exclusive)
Date: 12 Nov – 12 Dec
Deal: 75% OFFGRAB THE DEAL
15. Antares Black Friday Sale
Date: 19 Nov – 06 Dec
Best Deals:
- Auto-Tune Access
- MUTATOR
Next article: Black Friday deals on presets for Serum, Sylenth1, Diva & more
Image Credits: iZotope