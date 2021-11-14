Brazil is getting a brand new superclub ‘Surreal’

By Jack Spilsbury 5

Brazil has an unmatched influence on the world of electronic dance music, with a whole host of iconic and talented artists and also hosting home to some of the worlds most renowned clubs and festivals. It comes as no surprise the team behind D-Edge clubs in Rio de Janeiro is opening a brand new superclub with the name of Surreal which promises to bring spontaneity and freedom of expression with a touch of nostalgia when it opens in the city of Camboriú.

Scheduled to open on the 26th of December of this year, the club will feature a massive 92,000 square meters of event space. The club already has a three-day opening extravagancer planned, with over 30 events planned further into 2022, shows have lineups featuring some of the biggest artists from Brazil and from across the world. Carl Craig, Steve Rachmad and Cassy already penned on the line-up. The clubs visionary Renato Ratier has been hard at work to make the club a reality since leaving Warung, he explains the project when he states:

“I spent 10 years working hard and intensely, contributing to Warung Beach Club‘s growth in order to deliver the best possible experience. I now believe that my mission along with the entire team was fulfilled. But music has been running through my veins since I was a child so I am committed to continuing to grow electronic music in Brazil. – This new project will do that and very soon everyone will be able to experience the surreal sensations that the new complex will offer.”

Tickets to all the scheduled Surreal events can be purchased by Sympla here. and you can check out the full lineup of artists scheduled to perform below.

Image Credit: Surreal Club Brazil