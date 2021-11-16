CANITROT teams up with Coco & Syon for stunning new track ‘Falling’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 16

Continuing with the rollout of singles before the release of his debut album, shining star CANITROT has released yet another enticing single in collaboration with Coco and Syon titled ‘Falling.’

Fast becoming extremely popular for his unique take on electronic sounds and sublime production, CANITROT takes melodic productions to the next level, injected with deep emotion and a sophisticated groove. Also mixing in ideas of techno and house, you will find swirling soundscapes, cinematic and operatic synths and a strong urge to dance all within each of his productions and ‘Falling’ is certainly not an exception to this.

Where previous singles ‘Niteroi‘ and ‘Cycles‘ focused on the instrumental aspect, ‘Falling’ adds a smooth and hypnotic vocal from the hands of singer/songwriter Coco and extra sprinkles of pure talent from Syon, elevating the track even further and giving fans a new side to this musical era of CANITROT, proving he can master both instrumental and vocal-led tracks. One for the radio stations, it marries poetic lyricism with a polished production. From the opening seconds, it’s clear that the Parisian producer wants to take his listeners on a spiritual journey, and he does this successfully.

As played on the Chateau de Vincennes stop of his groundbreaking livestreamed MONUMENTAL Tour (which you can read more about here), you can watch the track in action below and stream it here.

Image credit: CANITROT (via Facebook)