Chris Lake and Grimes to release anticipated track ‘A Drug From God’ on Friday

By Ellie Mullins 2

One of the most hotly anticipated IDs of the year is finally seeing a release date, as Chris Lake unveils details for his collaboration with Grimes, ‘A Drug From God.’

Teased around June of this year at a show in Arizona where he and Fisher went B2B, Grimes posted the clip on her Instagram – which has now received one million views so far – asking ‘Shud we release this?‘ in the caption. With hundreds of thousands of eager fans begging for a release date, it seems as though Christmas has come early and Chris Lake is giving us all a special gift with the official release date.

“Here we go 🙂 Since playing this for the 1st time at the first show back in Arizona since quarantine, our teams have been working daily on making this release happen. My new record with @grimes (NPC) ‘A Drug from God’ is out on @blackbookrecords November 12th💥💥🤲” – Chris Lake, via Instagram

What’s interesting is that Grimes’ actual artist name is not featured, rather in place of a new alias named NPC. Debuting this new alias on the record, what’s known about it is that it’s an ‘AI girl group’ and that she is still ‘stuck on making their faces,’ so it seems as though this girl group will go in a Gorillaz-style direction (albeit, obviously very different from their style of music and artistic direction) using digital cartoons and animations as the official faces of the band. With Grimes being very into AI and fantasy imagery, this will certainly be unique and interesting to say the least. Very involved in the electronic music scene, this is her latest venture.

‘A Drug From God’ by Chris Lake and Grimes (NPC) will officially be out this Friday, November 12 and you can pre-save it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRIS LAKE (@chrislake)

Image credit: Chris Lake