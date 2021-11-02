Chris Lake selects a few of his favorite tech-house singles on ‘Black Book ID’s: Chapter 2’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

Experimentation with the darker and groovier side of electronic music is easily attainable when Chris Lake is the one behind the decks. Blessing fans with those dance-floor ready grooves such as ‘I Want You’ and his mega-collaboration with Green Velvet on ‘Deceiver,’ this house connoisseur has experimented with several genres in his career which range from bass house, techno, and even some progressive to lose full control of your mind and body. It is safe to say Chris Lake has consistently proven he is a quality over quantity guy when it comes to releases and recently he is sharing five of his favorite tech-house singles off of his very own imprint Black Book Records. Presenting his very own ‘Black Book ID’s: Chapter 2,’ Chris Lake has got you covered with a few singles guaranteed to keep you moving and grooving all night long with a tech-house spin.

From showcasing forward-thinking collaborations and hit singles, the artists included in Chapter 2 are Fritz Carlton, DEL-30, Alex Kennon, Dubesque, Gettoblaster, and CZR. With Chris Lake launching off with his very own tech-house remix of “Bade Zile” alongside Fritz Carlton, these artists shift levels immaculately and keep listeners engaged with the constant energy. To even convince listeners to “Push It” until the sunrise with Dubesque’s flawless single, the number of gems on this compilation is highly impressive. Taking to his official Instagram to announce the release of ‘Black Book ID’s: Chapter 2,’ Chris Lake shares:

“BLACK BOOK IDs: Chapter II. Out now globally.

Track-list:

1. Joseph Ray & Lakou Mizik – Bade Zile (@chrislake & @thefritzcarlton remix)

2. @del30music – Eastern Roll

3. @alex_kennon – Reel

4. @dubesque – Push It

5. @gettoblasterdj & CZR – Colombiana ”

Photo Credits – Rukes.com