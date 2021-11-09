CHYL releases bouncy tech house banger ‘Barbie’ feat. Melissa Brooks: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 15

Looking to make her own mark in the electronic dance industry, CHYL has just released a bouncy tech-house banger titled ‘Barbie.’ Featuring lyrical work from singer/songwriter Melissa Brooks, this latest track provides the ultimate happy-go lucky vibes, whilst at the same time enforces a clear message of how barbie is not all about being glamorous, but also having high-self esteem and being independent.

Incorporating a female-empowering theme through her love for electronic music, CHYL has kick-started her career in the most distinguished of ways, with her music blending bass house, electro, and new age tech house. Having already received huge success for her tech house song ‘Boom Boom,’ this multi-talented artist has been drawing inspiration from the likes of Blinders, TV Noise, Curby and Malaa when naming a few.

With ‘Barbie’ providing powerful kicks and zesty morphs throughout, the addition of Brooks on vocals helps elevate the track to a different dimension. Versatile as anyone can be within our community, CHYL has once again showcased her musical prowess with this latest production, and at the same time further enhanced her presence in the dance industry through her unique and captivating sound.

Out now via AfterDay, ‘Barbie’ is the epitome of a track that will have listeners begging for more. A certified hit in our books, make sure to check out this masterpiece of a track on Spotify below. With no signs of slowing down, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on any future CHYL releases, but in the meantime, make sure to let us know what you think of this track in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: CHYL (Press )