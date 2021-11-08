Claptone pairs up with Dizzy for new release ‘Queen of Ice’: Listen

By Matthew Lambert 8

House DJ Claptone has unveiled a new collaborative music production titled ‘Queen of Ice’ from his soon to be released third studio album ‘Closer.’ The seventh and said to be final release from the album features the vocals of front woman Katie Munshaw of the Canadian based pop band Dizzy. On his YouTube page the artist said of the new track,

“Maybe this is the best song that I have written and produced so far. The fact that I have created ‘Queen of Ice’ with Dizzy, pairing this moody beast of music with her sharp and beautifully carved lyrics, and now being able to hear her voice cutting thru the wall of sound”

The mysterious, disguised producer has went to the exploratory edge with this innovative new track. He slows things down to a minimal rhythmic pulse and elaborates on the somber and chilling lyrics embraced by an orchestral orb of sound. While listening through other previously released tracks from the forthcoming album ‘Closer,’ listeners will hear that the newly released ‘Queen of Ice’ complements other tracks such as ‘Just a Ghost‘ entirely well.

Fans can pre-order the new album ‘Closer’ on Claptone’s website here. Those who want to find out more about Dizzy can do so by either visiting the band’s Facebook page here or their website here. Listeners can also view the accompanying music video for the new release of ‘Queen of Ice’ below.

On a final note, if you want to catch the masked magician performing on his current tour you can catch him at Masquerade Miami in Florida, December 5 and 6, 2021 alongside other performers including Purple Disco Machine, Cloonee, and special guest Vintage Culture. For ticket information visit the event holder’s website here.

Be sure to check out Claptone featuring Dizzy with ‘Queen of Ice’ below and stream it here.

Image Credit : press