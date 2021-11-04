Contact Winter Music Festival unveils stellar lineup with Excision, SLANDER, Eric Prydz & more

By Alshaan Kassam

Recognized as Canada’s largest winter music festival, Blueprint and Live Nation are teaming up for their tenth annual Contact Winter Music Festival. A special moment for many of those in British Columbia who are in need of their festival fix, Contact Winter Music Festival has just released their stellar lineup, and let us tell you it is truly diversified and unique for 2021. With dubstep king Excision and melodic-bass connoisseurs SLANDER being announced on the lineup, all those bass-heads are about to go on a wild ride this year. Taking place on December 29-30, the second-day headliner is the one and only Eric Prydz who will leave you speechless at the festival. Joining alongside these icons will be world-class artists Madeon, Loud Luxury, ACRAZE, Ship Wrek, Wax Motif, Noizu, and a special back-to-back set from GG Magree and Mija.

In need of an experimental trap and melodic bass journey? Have no fear as Moore Kismet will be making his Canada debut set during this special festival. As thousands of attendees are undeniably ready to hit the dancefloor this year, the wide range of talent brought into Vancouver will be unforgettable. Officially announcing this year’s venue change from BC Place to the beautiful Vancouver Convention Centre, the top-notch visual and audio production delivered to attendees is about to be as breathtaking as usual. Ready to blast off into space and take on Contact Winter Music Festival 2021? Be sure to grab your pre-sale tickets here starting on November 5th with the access code “blueprint.” Building the anticipation even further with an official statement, the organizers share:

“It’s been an unpredictable couple of years but we’re back and we can’t wait to be reunited with our Contact family for our 10th journey! We’ve been planning 2021’s festival for a long time now, and we’ve got an incredible lineup coming to Vancouver to celebrate with you. As the organizers, we are working with all stakeholders, including health authorities, to ensure the event is fun and safe. There are going to be some changes for 2021, the biggest is that we’re moving the event from BC Place to the Vancouver Convention Centre. This is a one-year-only change to support and accommodate our partners at BC Place while they carry out venue modifications. Of course, you’ll also see some changes such as the requirement for proof of vaccination, and we encourage all of you to review our safety protocols before purchasing a ticket and arriving at the venue. As always, everyone on the Contact team thanks you for your ongoing support, it means the world to us. We look forward to seeing you again soon!”

Photo Credits: Brendan Leong