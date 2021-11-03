Crowd+Ctrl brandish enchanting new melodic number “High”: Listen

By Ryan Ford 19

DJ ReOrder and Jordan Tobias have combined under their fresh new moniker Crowd+Ctrl, expanding their horizons with their intrinsic new release “High”.

The highly established trance producer and rising Australian star have mustered up some more magic together, with “High” following up their first official single released earlier this year in “Hush”. Their latest, however, arrives as a meticulous melodic number, combining subtle techno rhythms, lush progressive trance melodies and the serene vocal talents of one, Ben Thrills. Irresistibly juxtaposing those soaring vocals with an intricately deep bassline, “High” is sure to keep listeners coming back for more.

The single continues the immense run of success the duo have experienced since embarking on the joint project. The endeavours under a collaborative alias began after the acclaim for their first single “After Tomorrow”, that appeared on the A State Of Trance 2020 year mix. Since then, they have released their first official Crowd+Ctrl single “Hush” on Armada and now “High” in 2021, stirring up the dance music industry with their mesmerising productions.

With more music already signed for release in the very near future, Crowd+Ctrl are here to stay. While we eagerly await what else they have in store for us, be sure to enjoy the latest Crowd+Ctrl release, entitled “High”, below!

Image Credit: Crowd+Ctrl