Daft Punk classic ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ turns 20 years old

By Ouranios Savva 3

Often regarded as dance music’s most impactful artist(s) of all time, Daft Punk have created a legacy that will hardly be matched anytime soon. The iconic duo have been blessing fans alike with each of their releases, and in turn have seen their popularity grow over the years, thanks to anthems like ‘One More Time,’ ‘Around The World‘ and ‘Get Lucky.’ Remaining at the top is no easy task, however, the French electronic duo have produced timeless classics, with a prime contender to their undisputed success being their hit single ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.’

Turning 20 years old, ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ took over the radio and club scene all across the globe, with the combination of Daft Punk’s signature robotic vocals and their infectious samples and synths, it comes to no surprise that this iconic track is often regarded as one of dance music’s greatest releases of the 2000s. Accompanying their album ‘Discovery,’ the track has remained relevant in recent times, with no other than Kanye West producing his own rendition of the track in the form of ‘Stronger,’ and in turn leading to the accolade of the first ever track to receive double GRAMMY success via the same chorus sample.

Arguably one of the most influential acts in the electronic dance industry, tracks such as ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ have helped pave the way for future generations, and there is no doubt they will continue to do so as time passes by. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of this classic anthem, we can’t help but feel that sense of nostalgia, but at the same time feel blessed for this and every other Daft Punk release that has left a lasting impact within our community. Make sure to relive this iconic classic below. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Daft Punk’s Sydney NeverEverLand 2007 performance