David Guetta announces new residency in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh

By Jackson Naffa 49

David Guetta, who’s just been voted as the number 1 DJ in the world for the second year running, has just announced a brand-new residency in Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

The news was confirmed by MDLBEAST, the Middle East’s largest and most prolific entertainment company. They’re the masterminds behind Saudi Arabia’s largest music festival SOUNDSTORM, which Guetta himself is headlining in December. He’ll be joined by the likes of Alesso, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and Tiësto, all featured on a first-round line up that’s as strong as any.

Guetta’s new residency will take place in various locations across Riyadh this week starting on November 12, with two other dates on November 19 and 26 – tickets will be strictly limited. The residency will conclude at SOUNDSTORM, but not without a special night performance at the inaugural Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on Monday December 5.

Alongside Guetta’s residency, MDLBEAST have also launched a brand-new sector of their business called MDLBEAST PRESENTS, which according to a recent press release, “was established to amplify the regional music scene through concerts, events and experiences.” Talal Albahiti, MDLBEAST’s COO and Head of Talent Booking and Events said: “Building the music scene in the Kingdom is central to our plans at MDLBEAST and we aim to bring over the world’s best music icons to deliver genuine world class entertainment. With the launch of MDLBEAST PRESENTS, we are renewing our commitment to produce incredible events and truly memorable experiences for music fans in Saudi Arabia and the region.” “David Guetta is just as popular in Saudi Arabia as he is anywhere else in the world, as he’s such a global sensation! His events in Riyadh will be much anticipated by electronic dance music enthusiasts and all music lovers.”

One could argue that Guetta has reached his peak, but we’ve been saying this for years now – the man simply just keeps on getting bigger! It’s also a huge step forward for the city of Riyadh and the Middle East as a whole, who are seriously beginning to establish themselves as a dominant force in the events market.

Image Credit: Dan Reid