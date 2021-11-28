David Guetta’s GRAMMY nomination for ‘Hero’ with Afrojack marks 10th overall

By Ellie Mullins 2

The GRAMMY nominations for the 64th annual awards set to take place on 31 January 2022 have officially been announced, and with David Guetta receiving a nomination this officially marks his 10th nomination from the awards.

Nominated with good friend and fellow producer Afrojack under the category of Best Dance/Electronic Recording, their collaborative and uplifting track ‘Hero,’ released back in April, is the one up for the prestigious award alongside Tiësto and RÜFÜS DU SOL to name a few in the same category. David Guetta is also featured on Black Coffee‘s ‘Subconsciously‘ with the track ‘Drive,’ also up for a GRAMMY next year in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category.

The French maestro received his first GRAMMY nomination and win in 2005 for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical with ‘Flashdance (Guetta & Garraud F*** Me I’m Famous Remix).’ From this, he also went on to receive two GRAMMY nominations in the year 2009, under Best Dance/Electronic Album for ‘One Love,’ his fourth studio album which featured hits like ‘When Love Takes Over,’ ‘Memories‘ and ‘Gettin’ Over,’ and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘When Loves Takes Over.’ He was also nominated for Record of the Year with Black Eyed Peas‘ ‘I Gotta Feeling‘ which he was a producer for. In terms of wins, he has won previously with Afrojack for their remix of Madonna’s ‘Revolver’ in 2010 and also for the Electro Extended Remix of ‘When Love Takes Over’ also in 2009.

Will David Guetta get to add a third GRAMMY win to his list of achievements? Watch the 64th annual GRAMMY awards on 31 January 2022 to find out!

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Facebook)