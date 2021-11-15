David Guetta dons Jack Back alias for sleazy tech-house jam ‘Alive’ with Fancy Inc. & Roland Clark: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 20

Jack Back, the dark house alias of the incredible French Dj and producer David Guetta has been gifting the world of electronic dance music with a steady stream of underground bangers. Only recently resurrecting the alias with the track ‘I’ve Been Missing You’ earlier this summer with the highly talented Guz and Ferreck Dawn, the producer now builds on momentum when he joins forces with Brazilian duo Fancy Inc. as well as house music maestro Roland Clark for the tech-house track ‘Alive’

‘Alive’ is a euphoric and heavy-hitting house track, featuring iconic vocals from the legend that is Roland Clark, the track evokes empowerment through its lyrics that repeat “I’m alive again” throughout. Production on the track allows hard bass to take centre stage, with a hint of soul and melodic moments, it creates a sound like no other. Fancy Inc. of course imprints their signature sound with jarring synths, something fans have come to love from the duo and something that is mirrored on track ‘Free’ which is another collaboration they’ve created with Roland Clark along with Vintage Culture. This Jack Back song like many other of his collaborations is club-ready and is guaranteed to fill the dance floor with gospel-like vocals and hypnotic production, a true spectacle and highlights the talent of David Guetta.

‘Alive’ is out now on the Spinnin’ Records sub-label Sink or Swim and acts as an intoxicating track that shouldn’t go unmissed, make sure you check it out on Spotify below and let us know what you think.

Image Credit: David Guetta / Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel (via Facebook)