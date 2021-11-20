David Guetta drops powerful remix of BTS & Coldplay’s hit ‘My Universe’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 45

Korean pop superstars BTS recently teamed up with British band Coldplay for the powerhouse track ‘My Universe’, the song has since gone number 1 in various countries around the world and passed over 220 million streams on Spotify. It’s only natural that the legendary French Dj and producer that is David Guetta puts his incredible skills to work to remix the soon to be classic track.

This remix marks the 4th time the track has received a retelling, with remixes previously released from the likes of Galantis and SUGA. David Guetta, recently picked up the award for Best Electronic at this year MTV EMA‘s and this remix is a perfect example of why, nostalgic sounding in its production, the producer takes the track to a whole new level. Building upon the already anthemic vocals, the song features strong electronic beats throughout, creating an almost euphoric feeling for the listener. The heart-filled lyricism of both English and Korean remains with none of the original lyrics being left out, it’s a perfect ode to the original and makes for a club-ready remix.

Coldplay and BTS are currently both unmatchable in the game, with BTS already hitting number 1 in US charts twice this year with iconic singles ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’, and with the band gearing up to embark on their world tour in March 2022, Coldplay see no sign of slowing, the Grammy award-winning band just dropped their ninth studio album ‘Music of the Spheres’, which of course topped the album charts in multiple countries across the world. It’s safe to say that this David Guetta remix is the perfect addition to all the artist’s involved musical portfolio’s, make sure you check it out for yourself on Spotify below and let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Dan Reid