David Guetta unveils new star studded music video for “Family:” Watch

By Creighton Branch 18

David Guetta is finishing off the last part of 2021 strong. First reclaiming his title as the #1 DJ in the world, then grabbing the win at the MTV EMAS for the top electronic artist and just recently earning a nomination for best electronic artist at the AMAs. The superstar producer isn’t slowing down as for the next move he just released the new music for his single “Family” featuring Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

This single is definitely one of Guetta’s most unique. The track features multiple international versions that feature local artists from different countries including, Annalisa (Italy), Imen Siar (Middle East), LUNE (Germany), Jamie (Korea), 22Bullets (China), Julie Bergan (Nordics), Artik & Asti (Russia), IZA (Brazil) and Sofia Reyes (LATAM). And now the latest video features not just Rexha, Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie but all 13 artists who were involved in the track.

With just three weeks into its release, “Family” has generated over 14 million streams and the featured vocalists collectively have over 75 million monthly Spotify listeners and 200 million social followers.

Watch David Guetta in “Family” featuring Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie directed by Michael Garcia below.

Image Credit: Press