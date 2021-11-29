Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike cancel upcoming Belgium shows amid rise in Covid-19 cases

By Jack Spilsbury 41

Producer and Dj duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have heartbreakingly announced that their huge Sportpaleis, Antwerp shows that were scheduled to take place on the 17th and 18th of next month have been cancelled. The news comes as Belgium sees record high Covid-19 cases and the introduction of the new variant Omicron into the country. The pair took to social media to announce the news blaming the current circumstances on why the two shows that were in collaboration with Tomorrowland would no longer be taking place.

“Dear friends, it’s with heavy heart that we have to tell you that our two shows in Antwerp (December 17 & 18) cannot take place in 2021. Together with Tomorrowland, we were extremely looking forward to bring the Madness to the Sportpaleis once again. But due to the current circumstances we are forced to postpone our shows“

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s shows aren’t the only ones to be cancelled and rescheduled in the country, that recently imposed a new three-week-long introduction of restrictions, which include the likes of nightclubs and other venues to be closed as well as a curfew on bars and restaurants. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo made the announcement earlier in the week due to the skyrocketing cases and hospitalisations and will be reviewed on December 15th, however stressed the fact the vaccine is working.

The two shows have been rescheduled in the famous venue to December 16th and 17th 2022 and current ticket holders will be contacted soon, with the duo stating their “story in Antwerp isn’t over” and that their months of preparing something that’s never before seen will not go wasted.

“We are struggling to find the right words to describe how we feel, the entire team was preparing for months to create something unseen. Our story in Antwerp isn’t over… We will be back with all our energy and love in 2022” – Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Image Credit: Tomorrowland