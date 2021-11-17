Dish Dash release stunning new melodic techno tune ‘Jabal Dukhan’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Prolific Saudi Arabia duo Dish Dash have teamed up with MDLBEAST Records to release their latest melodic techno tune looking to take the world by storm, ‘Jabal Dukhan.’

With punchy, driving and striking synths, Dish Dash’s music is fueled by unique techno/tech house which grips listeners with force and commands attention with huge streaming numbers. Their powerful and high-class DJ sets for the likes of Red Bull, Space Sharm and others, which has seen them share stages with Dubfire and countless others, have taken them all over their native Saudi Arabia and internationally to places like Miami and London, proving their prowess as world leaders in the electronic scene. Now, they release ‘Jabal Dukhan’ as part of the ‘MDLBEAST Presents SOUNDSTORM, Vol. 1‘ compilation, sharing the tracklist with artists such as Afrojack, Salvatore Ganacci and Steve Aoki.

Meaning ‘Smoke Mountain’ in Arabic with it being a famous mountain in the South West of the region, this track is the first in a musical series which will see them travel around to beautiful locations within their country to source inspiration for new productions. With a clear goal in mind to send avid listeners on a stunning and enriching journey, with the soundscape as the guide, Dish Dash’s well crafted melodies `help to curate a unique concoction of piano tones, deep and electrifying synths and punching basslines with each element being just as crucial to the overall charm of the track. Taking melodic techno to an entire new realm, this is the genre at its finest.

‘Jabal Dukhan’ is now out, and you can stream it below.



Image credit: Dish Dash